Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Eutelsat confirms rejection of telecoms tycoon Drahi's takeover bid

1 minute read

Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris, France, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - French satellite firm Eutelsat has confirmed it received an offer from telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi but turned down the initial proposal, following a report by Reuters.

It confirmed in a statement on its website that it had "received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Patrick Drahi in connection with a potential transaction on all of the company's share capital."

The company, one of the world's leading commercial satellite operators, said its relevant governance bodies had unanimously decided not to engage in talks based on the terms of the offer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters had reported that Drahi was in talks to buy the company in a deal that would see one of his investment vehicles take direct control. read more

Reporting by Sarah Morland and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 3:45 PM UTC

United Airlines CEO says vaccine mandate won't affect operations

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Wednesday the company's decision to fire employees who defied its vaccine mandate will not affect the carrier's operations.

Aerospace & Defense
JetBlue to buy sustainable jet fuel for over $1 bln, to use at New York airports
Aerospace & Defense
Air France-KLM unveils tiny A220 jet in superjumbo's shadow
Aerospace & Defense
UK set to sign contracts with Tempest partners, Japan talks ongoing - BAE
Aerospace & Defense
Air France-KLM eyes capital options, U.S. bookings surge