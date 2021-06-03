EXCLUSIVE Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker//File Photo

Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing (BA.N), which has begun offering a freight version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline's chief executive said.

In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one. But speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said a cargo 777X was now on the table as the airline ponders a freighter order from Boeing (BA.N) or Airbus (AIR.PA).

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.