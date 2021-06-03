Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EXCLUSIVE Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker//File Photo

Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing (BA.N), which has begun offering a freight version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline's chief executive said.

In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one. But speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said a cargo 777X was now on the table as the airline ponders a freighter order from Boeing (BA.N) or Airbus (AIR.PA).

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

