EXCLUSIVE EU regulators to okay Parker's $8.3 bln Meggitt buy with conditions

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Parker-Hannifin's (PH.N) $8.3 billion bid for British rival Meggitt (MGGT.L) after the U.S. engineering and aerospace company offered to sell a U.S. factory to address competition concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

Parker submitted its offer to the European Commission last month. The EU competition watchdog subsequently sought feedback from rivals and customers.

The factory is in Ohio in the United States and divesting it would resolve concerns about overlapping activities with Meggitt, one of the people said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.