EXCLUSIVE U.S. Senate panel inviting airline CEOs to testify at Dec. 8 hearing

An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is inviting the chief executives of seven major U.S. airlines to testify at a Dec. 8 oversight hearing after she asked major carriers in July to explain worker shortages despite receiving billions in pandemic bailout, a committee official told Reuters.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat who chairs the panel, is inviting the CEOs of American Airlines (AAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), United Airlines , JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O), Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) to testify, the official added.

Reporting by David Shepardson

