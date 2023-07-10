Expression of Interest sought in India's Go Airlines possible sale

The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - A resolution professional appointed to oversee the insolvency process for Go Airlines (India) Ltd has invited Expression of Interest for the sale of the carrier as part of the process, a newspaper advertisement showed on Monday.

The last date for receipt of interest for the airline is set for Aug. 9, according to a advertisement.

The airline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

