Expression of Interest sought in India's Go Airlines possible sale

BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - A resolution professional appointed to oversee the insolvency process for Go Airlines (India) Ltd has invited Expression of Interest for the sale of the carrier as part of the process, a newspaper advertisement showed on Monday.

The last date for receipt of interest for the airline is set for Aug. 9, according to a advertisement.

The airline did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

