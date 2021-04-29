Skip to main content

Aerospace & DefenseFAA auditing Boeing minor design change procedure after 737 MAX issue

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it is auditing Boeing Co's (BA.N) process for making minor design changes across its product line after a 737 MAX manufacturing issue grounded dozens of planes.

The FAA said it is also investigating the origin of the electrical manufacturing issue disclosed on April 7 that led to the grounding of 109 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said the audit's goal is to identify "areas where the company can improve its processes."

