Aerospace & Defense

FAA confirms Boeing halts 787 Dreamliner deliveries

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing (BA.N) had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's inspection method meets federal requirements.

"Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety regulations. The FAA is waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company’s solution meets safety regulations," the FAA said in a statement Friday. "Since the FAA has not approved Boeing’s proposal, Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to its customers."

