FAA demanding more transparency from U.S. airplane manufacturers -testimony

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the agency is taking a new stance in overseeing the safety efforts of airplane manufacturers like Boeing Co (BA.N).

"Our approach to aircraft certification and safety oversight has changed. The FAA’s relationship with manufacturers is evolving," agency Administrator Steve Dickson says in prepared testimony for a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel, which was seen by Reuters.

"We are prioritizing oversight of manufacturers and working to focus that oversight on safety-critical areas. We are delegating fewer responsibilities and demanding more transparency from them, and evaluating key assumptions prior to delegating functions in certain areas."

Dickson is slated to testify before a Transportation Committee subcommittee.

