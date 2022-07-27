FAA did not properly oversee Southwest Airlines, U.S. watchdog says

A Southwest Airlines aircraft flies past the U.S. Capitol before landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found that the agency failed to conduct proper safety oversight of Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), a federal watchdog said Wednesday.

The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) made public an April FAA report that came after four whistleblowers alleged the U.S. aviation regulator "with influence from Southwest, fast-tracked reports on dangerous incidents involving pilot error at the Bradley, Burbank, and Philadelphia airports." The OSC said FAA has "carried out recommended corrective actions including robust training for all personnel and development of a regular audit to ensure compliance with FAA’s aviation safety program guidance."

The incidents under review all took place before 2020. Southwest and the FAA did not immediately comment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Susan Heavey

