FAA issues safety directive for some Boeing 777-200 engines
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued directives requiring inspections and strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines.
The directives were prompted after a United Airlines (UAL.O) 777 PW4000 engine failed shortly after takeoff from Denver on Feb. 20, showering debris over nearby cities, but no one was injured and the plane safely returned to the airport.
