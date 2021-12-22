FAA issues safety directive for some Boeing 777-200 engines

The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a Feb. 20 engine failure incident, in a hangar at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S. February 22, 2021. National Transportation Safety Board/Handout via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday issued directives requiring inspections and strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines.

The directives were prompted after a United Airlines (UAL.O) 777 PW4000 engine failed shortly after takeoff from Denver on Feb. 20, showering debris over nearby cities, but no one was injured and the plane safely returned to the airport.

Reporting by David Shepardson

