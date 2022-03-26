FAA safety chief Billy Nolen to be named acting leader, WSJ reports

A cyclist out enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures watches a plane land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport January 31, 2012. Temperatures in the nation's capital reached the mid 60's today. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

March 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration's safety chief Billy Nolen is expected to be named acting leader of the agency after the current administrator, Steve Dickson, steps down at the end of March, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

An official announcement about the appointment could come as soon as Monday, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski

