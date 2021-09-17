Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

FAA says ground stop for United Airlines lifted

1 minute read

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Friday a ground stop for United Airlines (UAL.O) flights in the United States and Canada was lifted after 45 minutes after being prompted by computer issues at the Chicago-based carrier.

United said in a statement it "experienced technical system issues that impacted our operations and have since been resolved. All systems are now working normally".

The FAA said United initiated a nationwide ground stop for the United States and Canada at 6:45 a.m. EDT and it was lifted at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

