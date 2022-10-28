FAA says has not approved Mexico's plan to regain Category 1 aviation rating- source















WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved a plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities had approved its plan.

Reporting by David Separdson; Writing by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford











