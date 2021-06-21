FAA, U.S. Air Force sign agreement on commercial space activities

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. Air Force said Monday they had signed an agreement on commercial space activities in Florida and California aimed at streamlining regulatory barriers.

Under the agreement, the FAA will accept the Air Force’s ground safety rules and other safety processes, analyses, and products as long as they satisfy FAA regulations, while the Air Force will accept FAA licensing decisions and generally will not impose its own requirements for the flight aspect of a launch or reentry.

The agreement recognizes common safety standards that originate or return to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.