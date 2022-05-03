FAA wants U.S. airlines to retrofit, replace radio altimeters

A commercial aircraft approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as U.S. telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will hold a meeting Wednesday with telecom and airline industry officials on a push to replace and retrofit airplane radio altimeters that could be at risk of interference from C-Band 5G wireless service.

The FAA wants to use the meeting to establish "an achievable timeframe to retrofit/replace radar altimeters in the U.S. fleet," according to a letter seen by Reuters that also asked aviation representatives to attend "to offer options and commit to actions necessary to meet these objectives."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.