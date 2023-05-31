FedEx says reached tentative deal with pilots of air delivery unit















May 30 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) has reached a tentative agreement with pilots of its air delivery unit who had voted in favour of a strike earlier this month seeking higher pay, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Air Line Pilots Association had voted "overwhelmingly" in favor of a strike if needed, when it had entered the final stages of a contract negotiation with the company.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











