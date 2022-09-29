Finnair to cut up to 200 jobs

A Finnair Airbus A320-200 aircraft prepares to take off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finnair (FIA1S.HE) will cut up to about 200 jobs globally in a move to restore profitability shattered by the Russian airspace closure, the Finnish airline said on Tuesday, having decided earlier in the month to reduce its fleet.

Negotiations will start on Oct. 6, Finnair said, potentially leading to a reduction of up to 120 positions in Finland alone.

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk Editing by David Goodman

