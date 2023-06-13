Finnair raises full-year guidance for operating result on higher travel demand















COPENHAGEN, June 13 (Reuters) - Finnair (FIA1S.HE) on Tuesday raised the full-year 2023 guidance for its operating result as it expects travel demand to increase more than previously anticipated, the Finnish carrier said in a statement.

The company now estimates that its comparable operating result will reach or even exceed 2019's pre-pandemic level of 162.8 million euros ($175.91 million), it said.

"As a result of the improved profit outlook, Finnair's strategic comparable operating profit margin target of at least 5% from mid-2024 onwards would be reached 12–18 months earlier than anticipated," the carrier said.

However, it does not see its revenue for 2023 reach the 2019 level of 3,097.7 million euros, Finnair added.

Better-than-expected fuel price developments and progress of the carrier's strategy implementation contributed to the raised guidance, the company said.

However, still-high fuel prices and the closure of Russia's airspace still cause uncertainty, it added.

($1 = 0.9255 euros)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.