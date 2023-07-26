First delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 7 delayed to 2024 -filing

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing's (BA.N) first delivery of the 737 MAX 7 has been delayed to 2024, the company said in an SEC filing on Wednesday.

Boeing still expects the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the MAX 7 and begin FAA certification flight testing for the MAX 10 in 2023, the company said. MAX 10 is currently slated for first delivery in 2024.

"Safety dictates the timeline of certification projects. We cannot discuss ongoing certification projects," the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun had said in January the company thinks "first delivery for the 7 will be this year and probably for the 10 the next year."

