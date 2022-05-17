Flight attendants union backs Frontier-Spirit tie-up

Frontier Airlines flight attendants walk to work a flight to Washington, D.C. at the Denver airport August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - A union representing flight attendants at Frontier Airlines (ULCC.O) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) said it would back a proposed merger after it reached a deal for a merger transition agreement.

Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said the agreement with Frontier Group "protects flight attendant jobs... and paves the way for efficient contract bargaining that allows flight attendants to experience the benefits of the merger as soon as possible."

JetBlue (JBLU.O) on Monday launched a hostile all-cash takeover bid for Spirit, two weeks after the low-cost carrier rejected an offer from the larger rival.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.