Florida's Avenger Flight to build training centre in Israel with El Al - DeSantis

JERUSALEM, April 27 (Reuters) - Avenger Flight Group of Fort Lauderdale will build a training centre in Israel in cooperation with national airline El Al (ELAL.TA), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.

During a visit to Jerusalem, DeSantis - a potential Republican candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election - also signed a bill for fighting anti-Semitism in his state.

Reporting by Emily Rose; Writing by Dan Williams











