Flughafen Wien board reiterates its call not to accept IFM's takeover offer















Jan 24 (Reuters) - Flughafen Wien's (VIEV.VI) management board reiterated its advice not to accept IFM Global Infrastructure Fund's takeover offer, the Austrian airport operator said on Tuesday.

The Austrian group cited the offer's valuation of 34 euros per share, deeming it too low, as well as a potential delisting from the Vienna Stock Exchange as contrary to the interests of the firm.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel











