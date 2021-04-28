Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Former Airbus subsidiary to plead guilty in UK to corruption over Saudi contracts

The logo of Airbus is seen on a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

A former Airbus (AIR.PA) subsidiary said on Wednesday it was pleading guilty to corruption charges brought by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over contracts to provide military communications services for the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

GPT Special Project Management Ltd, which ceased operations last year, told London's Southwark Crown Court that it would admit to one count of corruption over contracts for work between December 2008 and July 2010.

The SFO investigation is unconnected to a record $4 billion deferred prosecution agreement struck by Airbus and U.S., British and French authorities in 2020 after a three-year probe into allegations of bribery and corruption over jetliner sales.

