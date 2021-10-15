Skip to main content

Former Leonardo sub-supplier did not sell components to Airbus

1 minute read

A logo of defence group Leonardo is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former sub-contractor of Leonardo (LDOF.MI) did not sell components to Airbus (AIR.PA), the Italian defence group said on Friday.

Shares of the Italian state-controlled conglomerate fell more than 7% on Thursday after Boeing (BA.N) said parts supplied by Leonardo sourced from the sub-contractor had been improperly manufactured.

Leonardo said Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS) had not supplied titanium components for Airbus programs.

MPS is listed as an Airbus approved supplier in a document available on the planemaker's website.

Leonardo shares were volatile on Friday on the Milan stock exchange. They were rising 0.33% at 1245 GMT, underperforming Italy's blue-chip index FTSE MIB (.FTMIB), up 0.5%.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

