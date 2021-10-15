Aerospace & Defense
Former Leonardo sub-supplier did not sell components to Airbus
MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former sub-contractor of Leonardo (LDOF.MI) did not sell components to Airbus (AIR.PA), the Italian defence group said on Friday.
Shares of the Italian state-controlled conglomerate fell more than 7% on Thursday after Boeing (BA.N) said parts supplied by Leonardo sourced from the sub-contractor had been improperly manufactured.
Leonardo said Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS) had not supplied titanium components for Airbus programs.
MPS is listed as an Airbus approved supplier in a document available on the planemaker's website.
Leonardo shares were volatile on Friday on the Milan stock exchange. They were rising 0.33% at 1245 GMT, underperforming Italy's blue-chip index FTSE MIB (.FTMIB), up 0.5%.
