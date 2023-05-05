France's financial prosecution office probing Thales - source















PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - France's financial prosecution office is investigating arms maker Thales (TCFP.PA), a source close to the matter told Reuters, after a radio station earlier reported on a probe into a fighter jet maintenance deal in India.

Thales in a statement denied allegations of corruption in relation to the deal, saying it had "zero tolerance" when it comes to corruption and that it had not been questioned by prosecutors on the matter.

Radio franceinfo reported that the investigation by France's PNF financial prosecution office was opened into the awarding of maintenance contracts for the Mirage-2000 fighter jet.

The report said the investigation was opened after an Indian businessman named Sanjay Bhandari brought a lawsuit against Thales in a French court in 2021, claiming payments from the company for his help in obtaining the contracts.

"Thales strongly disputes Mr. Sanjay Bhandari's allegations of alleged payments made by Thales to him, or amounts due to him in respect of an aircraft modernisation project," the company said in its statement.

Radio franceinfo noted that the court rejected the claims.

Reuters could not immediately confirm details of the court case.

Reporting by Kate Entringer, Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.