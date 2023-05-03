France's Latecoere says talks on potential capital reconfiguration progressing















May 3 (Reuters) - French aerospace company Latecoere (LAEP.PA) said on Wednesday that discussions with stakeholders on ways to improve its capital structure are progressing.

The group, which is partly owned by U.S. private equity firm Searchlight Capital, is in the midst of a restructuring process and in talks with its stakeholders, which include the French state.

In a filing, Latecoere said as a result of the ongoing discussions, it will delay the filing of its Universal Registration Document, an annual document issued by listed companies providing an update on their organisation and financial status.

French newspaper Les Echos reported last month that Searchlight Capital was ready to invest more money into Latecoere's transformation on condition that the French state waived COVID-19 recovery debts.

Shares in Latecoere were up 2.5% at 0735 GMT.

