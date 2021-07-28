France's Safran sees start of recovery, maintains outlook

The Safran logo is pictured at the company's logistic area in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French aerospace supplier Safran (SAF.PA) said on Wednesday it had seen the start of a recovery in the second quarter following the coronavirus crisis, but kept its outlook unchanged amid uncertainty over air traffic in the second half.

Safran, which co-produces jet engines for the Boeing 737 MAX family and competes with Pratt & Whitney to power the Airbus A320neo, said first-half recurring operating income fell 30.4% to 659 million euros on revenue down 21.6% to 6.876 billion.

Widely watched civil aftermarket revenue fell 25.5% in dollar terms, it said in a half-yearly statement.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans

