France's Thales confirms talks to sell ground systems unit to Hitachi Rail

The logo of Thales is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French company Thales (TCFP.PA) said on Wednesday it had started exclusive talks over selling its Ground Transportation Systems unit to Japan's Hitachi (6501.T), confirming an earlier exclusive Reuters report. read more

Thales said it was planning to sell the business for an enterprise value of 1.66 billion euros ($2 billion).

($1 = 0.8424 euros)

