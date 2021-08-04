Aerospace & Defense
France's Thales confirms talks to sell ground systems unit to Hitachi Rail
PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French company Thales (TCFP.PA) said on Wednesday it had started exclusive talks over selling its Ground Transportation Systems unit to Japan's Hitachi (6501.T), confirming an earlier exclusive Reuters report. read more
Thales said it was planning to sell the business for an enterprise value of 1.66 billion euros ($2 billion).
($1 = 0.8424 euros)
