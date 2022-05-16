France's Thales wins major contract for U.S. Army

The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

May 16 (Reuters) - Thales (TCFP.PA) won a ten-year contract to deliver advanced tactical radios to the U.S. Army as one of two vendors in a deal with an overall volume of $6 billion, the French defence group said on Monday.

"This contract was awarded as part of an effort (of the U.S. Army) to retire its outdated Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System," Thales said in a statement.

Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel

