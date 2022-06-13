French government announces new contract to help NH90 helicopter after Norway blow

A sub-scale sized model of an heavy-class military helicopter NH90 by Airbus is displayed at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - The French armed forces ministry announced on Monday a new contract to help the performance of the NH90 military helicopter, just days after Norway said it would axe its fleet. read more

The French government said the new contract was aimed at addressing a problem regarding a shortage of materials for the helicopter, which is developed by a consortium between Airbus (AIR.PA), Italian company Leonardo and Fokker.

Norway said last week that it would return the NH90 military helicopters it ordered from the NHIndustries consortium because they are either unreliable or were delivered late.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.