French PM says on right track on FCAS but Dassault denies that companies reached deal

[1/2] French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as they sign an economic collaboration agreement between Germany and France, at the at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi















BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Companies involved in jointly developing a next-generation European fighter jet named FCAS agree on how to move forward, the French prime minister said on Friday at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I think we are on the right track", said Elisabeth Borne after she said the companies had "reached an agreement."

Dassault Aviation (AM.PA), which is spearheading the project which also includes Thales (TCFP.PA) and Airbus (AIR.PA), immediately denied a deal was reached.

"It is not done yet", a spokesperson told Reuters.

It is the second time this month that conflicting political and industrial signals have emerged over the talks on the next phase of the project, after Dassault Chief Executive Eric Trappier last week denied a German government declaration which had also suggested a deal was reached.

Reporting by Rachel Moore, Tassilo Hummel and Tim Hepher, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.