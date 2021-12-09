FTSE 100 opens with slim gains as new COVID-19 curbs worry investors
- Summary
- Both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 rise 0.1%
Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher on Thursday after a clutch of positive earnings reports, but worries about the impact of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England kept sentiment in check.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.1% at 0806 GMT, with drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) up 1.3% after the U.S. regulators authorized the use of its antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems. read more
Stay-at-home stocks such as gaming operator Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLTRF.L) rose 0.5% after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England on Wednesday. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Meanwhile, British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) fell 1.6% and EasyJet (EZJ.L) dropped 2.3%, keeping travel stocks under pressure. read more
The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) gained 0.1%.
Cardboard maker DS Smith (SMDS.L) jumped 2.4% after posting an 80% surge in first-half profit, declaring a higher interim dividend and reassuring investors that supply chains have remained secure.
Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty (BALF.L) gained 1.9% after doubling its revenue in the first-half of 2021.
Sportswear and fashion group Frasers (FRAS.L) jumped 5.9% after reporting a 61.7% rise in first-half core earnings, driven by the strong reopening of stores after COVID lockdowns. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.