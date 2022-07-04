Furlough notices sent to SAS employees in Norway, TV2 reports

People wait in front of a SAS information point, as pilots from the Scandinavian airline go on strike, at Terminal 3 of Copenhagen Airport, in Kastrup, Denmark July 4, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Furlough notices have been sent to employees of Scandinavian carrier SAS (SAS.ST) in Norway, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Wage talks between the airline and its pilots collapsed earlier on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe at the start of the peak summer vacation period. read more

SAS was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty, editing by Nora Buli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.