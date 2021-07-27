Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GE does not rule out hitting $7 bln free cash flow target before 2023 -CEO

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp mingles with shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday said the company would not rule out hitting a $7 billion free cash flow target before 2023.

The company earlier lifted its free cash flow forecast for the year after unexpectedly reporting positive cash flow in the second quarter.

Culp told Reuters in an interview that an improvement in the services business from the previous quarter has bolstered the outlook for the rest of the year.

Services account for nearly half of GE's revenue and more than half of its earnings and cash flow streams.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

