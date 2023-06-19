GE says all options on the table over engine for stretched A220















PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - GE (GE.N) Chairman and GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said on Monday all options were on the table, when asked whether the company would be interested in investing in a new engine for a potential larger version of the Airbus (AIR.PA) A220 jet.

"I don't think we would rule anything in or rule anything out," he said at the Paris Airshow.

GE co-owns engine maker CFM International with France's Safran (SAF.PA). The A220 is currently powered solely by engines from CFM competitor Pratt & Whitney (RTX.N).

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter











