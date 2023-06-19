GE says all options on the table over engine for stretched A220

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp mingles with shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/File Photo

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - GE (GE.N) Chairman and GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said on Monday all options were on the table, when asked whether the company would be interested in investing in a new engine for a potential larger version of the Airbus (AIR.PA) A220 jet.

"I don't think we would rule anything in or rule anything out," he said at the Paris Airshow.

GE co-owns engine maker CFM International with France's Safran (SAF.PA). The A220 is currently powered solely by engines from CFM competitor Pratt & Whitney (RTX.N).

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter

