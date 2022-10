Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) on Wednesday reported an about 5% rise in its third-quarter profit, fueled by strong demand for chartered flights.

Net earnings in the quarter ended Oct. 3 came in at $902 million or $3.26 per share, compared with $860 million or $3.07 per share a year earlier.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi











