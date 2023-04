April 26 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) on Wednesday reported a 5.2% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for weapons amid geopolitical instability.

Revenue in the first quarter rose to $9.88 billion, compared with $9.39 billion a year ago.

Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











