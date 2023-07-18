German Bundeswehr orders ammo in 1.3 bln eur Rheinmetall deal

July 18 (Reuters) - The German military has ordered several hundred thousand artillery shells in a deal with Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) as it works to replenish stocks dented by the war in Ukraine, the defence company said on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall said it had been awarded a new framework contract for the supply of 155mm artillery ammunition, representing a potential order volume of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

The Bundeswehr also expanded an existing framework agreement for DM121 ammunition, more than doubling the contract from 109 million euros to 246 million euros, the company said.

Delivery of shells worth 127 million euros is due take place shortly, it added.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

