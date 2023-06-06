German, Indian companies near deal to build submarines in India - ET Now, citing agencies
NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - German and Indian companies are nearing a deal to build submarines in India, ET Now reported on Tuesday, at a time when the German defence minister is on a visit to New Delhi.
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met on Tuesday.
"India’s skilled workforce & competitive costs along with Germany’s high technologies & investment can further strengthen ties," Singh said in a statement without referring to submarines.
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das
