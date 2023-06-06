German, Indian companies near deal to build submarines in India - ET Now, citing agencies

[1/2] German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius attends a ceremonial reception, with India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis















NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - German and Indian companies are nearing a deal to build submarines in India, ET Now reported on Tuesday, at a time when the German defence minister is on a visit to New Delhi.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met on Tuesday.

"India’s skilled workforce & competitive costs along with Germany’s high technologies & investment can further strengthen ties," Singh said in a statement without referring to submarines.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das











