German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 15%

Lufthansa logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to 15% from 10%, Lufthansa said late on Wednesday, making him the biggest shareholder in the German flag carrier.

Kuehne had boosted his stake in Lufthansa to 10% in April. read more

The German billionaire is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel (KNIN.S) and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE).

Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray

