Germany backs 2.7 bln euro contract to buy two Thyssenkrupp submarines - source

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday approved a 2.7 billion contract to buy two submarines from Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), a parliamentary source said.

The purchase is part of a cooperation with Norway which has already announced it will buy four identical submarines.

As part of the deal, Norway and Germany have also agreed to buy missiles jointly. Thyssenkrupp's partner on the submarine project is Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen(KOG.OL).

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Hans Seidenstuecker and Madeline Chambers

