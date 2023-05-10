Germany to buy 50 additional Puma fighting vehicles for 1.5 bln euros - sources















BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany will buy an additional 50 Puma fighting vehicles worth a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) for its armed forces, two participants in the parliamentary budget committee which approved the purchase on Wednesday told Reuters.

Berlin ramped up defence spending after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, sending weapons to Kyiv and replenishing its own military stocks.

The Puma, built by KMW and Rheinmetall(RHMG.DE), is step by step replacing Germany's old Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Sabine Siebold, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.