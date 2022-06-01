Germany to buy 60 Chinook helicopters - defence minister

A Chinook helicopter flies over the city centre during a military parade marking Greece's Independence Day, in Athens, Greece, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany will purchase 60 Chinook heavy lift helicopters from Boeing(BA.N) to replace its ageing fleet of CH-53, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, dealing a setback to Boeing's rival Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), which was also in the race for the order.

"With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," added Lambrecht during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

According to past planning data, the Bundeswehr was set to acquire 45 to 60 heavy-lift helicopters for some 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion), to be delivered between 2023 and 2029.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Boeing, with its trademark tandem rotor Chinook, and Lockheed's Sikorsky, with its CH-53K, are the only Western companies offering this type of military helicopter.

The German military has been flying the CH-53 since the 1970s and aims to phase it out by 2030.

The Bundeswehr relied heavily on the old CH-53 for its military mission in Afghanistan, but the operation also revealed the shortcomings of the ageing helicopter, with much maintenance work needed to keep it in the air.

($1 = 0.9323 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.