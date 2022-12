BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany is to send two additional air defence systems to Ukraine of the type Skynex by Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE), the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources in Berlin.

The systems are to be delivered in early 2024, the report said.

Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.