Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

Germany wants to exit Lufthansa stake as soon as possible- minister

1 minute read

A flag of German air carrier Lufthansa flutters in the wind on the day of the airline's annual general meeting at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Germany wants to exit its stake in flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) as soon as possible, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Friday.

"Lufthansa must not be under state influence forever ... And we also want to minimise the influence of the state and we want the success path to mean that the state goes out again as soon as possible," he told an aviation conference.

Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in air travel, forcing it to take 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in aid from Germany and its other home countries.

($1 = 0.8394 euros)

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Klaus Lauer Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 10:51 AM UTCLargest Boeing 737 MAX model set for maiden flight -source

Boeing Co (BA.N) was readying the largest member of its 737 MAX family for its maiden flight on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said, as the planemaker tries to close a sales gap with a competing Airbus (AIR.PA) jet.

Aerospace & DefenseChinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission
Aerospace & DefenseCathay Pacific expects lower first-half loss on cost savings, cargo flights
Aerospace & DefenseLufthansa aims to repay state aid before German election - CEO
Aerospace & DefenseAfter EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute