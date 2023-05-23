Germany's Lufthansa orders four Airbus planes

May 23 (Reuters) - German flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) signed a contract to purchase four additional Airbus A350-900 long-haul planes, the company said on Tuesday.

The planes will be acquired from UK-based aircraft asset manager Deucalion Aviation and delivered to the group later this year.

Lufthansa did not disclose the value of the deal.

Writing by Andrey Sychev Editing by Madeline Chambers

