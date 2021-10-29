Germany's MTU voices caution over Airbus output plans

The logo of Airbus is seen on a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MUNICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany's MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) on Friday became the latest supplier to express caution over plans by Airbus (AIR.PA) for sharp increases in jet production.

MTU Chief Executive Reiner Winkler said a current firm target of 65 A320-family jets by summer 2023 would not pose a problem.

"Then we have to see as a second step if the market can really digest higher output from Airbus, together with something like 50 (Boeing 737) MAX," he told analysts.

"You have heard some critical words from lessors, obviously. If we go to 75, I think it is still not yet clear."

Earlier, he told reporters: "If we have enough lead time, about 1 or 2 years, this (proposed rate of 70 to 75) would be manageable, but the question remains how large the demand really is".

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Editing by Tim Hepher

