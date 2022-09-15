GM to invest $491 mln in Marion Metal Center to help EV production
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday it would invest $491 million at its Marion, Indiana metal stamping operations to prepare the facility to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles, built at multiple GM assembly plants.
The investment will be used to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades, renovations and construct an about 6,000-square-foot addition.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.