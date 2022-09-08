Greece launches tender to lease regional airport

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ATHENS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Greece has launched a tender for the long-term lease of its southern regional airport of Kalamata as the country seeks infrastructure investments to tap its all-important tourism industry, its sovereign wealth fund HCAP said on Thursday.

HCAP has set a Nov. 4 deadline for suitors to express initial interest. Those shortlisted will be then eligible to submit binding bids.

The fund seeks to modernise and expand the fast-growing airport of Kalamata which is seen handling some 500,000 passengers by 2030.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.