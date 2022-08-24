Greece's Aegean Airlines in code sharing deal with Emirates

An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo is docked at a plane jetway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Greece, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Greece's largest carrier Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT) said on Wednesday it had struck a so-called code sharing agreement with Emirates, allowing both companies to offer more destinations to their passengers.

Emirates passengers will be able to travel to eight destinations in Greece via Athens, while the agreement will allow Aegean to expand its international network via Dubai.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, currently flies to 138 destinations at home and abroad with a fleet of 64 aircraft, including new Airbus A320 and A321 neo jets.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Mark Potter

